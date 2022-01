Australian lawyer believes Novak Djokovic's visa woes are 'over'

Sydney-based immigration lawyer John Findley believes Novak Djokovic will "face no further action" with the Australian Immigration Department and will be able to play in the Australian Open tennis tournament.

Earlier judge Anthony Kelly quashed the visa cancellation and ordered the Australian Government to pay legal costs and release Djokovic from detention.

Report by Blairm.

