Front Porch Live Jan 9, 2022

Tonight will be focused on the shocking display of ignorance at the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday & my best guess as to what will happen next.

My opinion is absolutely guaranteed to be...exactly that, just my opinion!!

But I'll have fun giving it, and I honestly think you'll enjoy the conversation tonight as we discuss what SHOULD be the deciding factors on Biden's tyrannical edicts, as well as the foolish rabbit trails the justices traveled in the hearing.