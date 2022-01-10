The Commando Movie - Clip with Mickey Rourke

The Commando Movie - Clip with Mickey Rourke - Plot synopsis: In this edge-of-your-seat crime thriller starring Michael Jai White and Mickey Rourke, an elite DEA agent (White) returns home after a failed mission when his family makes an unexpected discovery in their house – a stash of money worth $3 million.

They soon face the danger and threat of a newly released criminal (Rourke) and his crew who will do whatever it takes to retrieve the money – including kidnap the agent’s daughters.

Stakes are high and lives are at risk in this head-to-head battle as the agent stops at nothing to protect his family against the money-hungry criminals.

Director Asif Akbar Writers Koji Steven Sakai Actors Michael Jai White, Jeff Fahey, Aris Mejias, Gianni Capaldi, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, Mickey Rourke Genre Action and Adventure Run Time 1 hour 33 minutes