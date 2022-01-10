Desperate Riders Movie

Desperate Riders Movie Trailer HD - - Plot synopsis: In this Western starring Tom Berenger and Trace Adkins, the action begins as Kansas Red (Drew Waters, "True Detective") rescues young Billy from a card-game shootout.

The boy asks Red for help protecting his family from outlaw Thorn (Adkins), who's just kidnapped Billy's mother, Carol.

As Red and Billy ride off to rescue Carol, they run into beautiful, tough-as-nails Leslie, who's managed to escape Thorn's men.

The three race to stop Thorn's wedding to Carol with guns a-blazing -- but does she want to be rescued?

Release date: in Theaters February 25th, 2022 |© 2022 Lionsgate Director Michael Feifer Writers Lee Martin Actors Drew Waters, Vanessa Evigan, Sam Ashby, Victoria Pratt, Cowboy Troy, Rob Mayes, Trace Adkins, Tom Berenger Genre Action and Adventure Run Time 1 hour 30 minutes