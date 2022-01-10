Government scientist urges pregnant women to get Covid jab

Professor Lucy Chappell appeals to pregnant women to get the coronavirus vaccine after figures emerged showing that almost all pregnant women admitted to hospital with Covid symptoms were unvaccinated.

The chief scientific adviser to the Department of Health and Social Care urges pregnant women who are reluctant to get jabbed to “talk to their trusted healthcare professional” to get “good quality advice”.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn