Michale Graves and Cara Castronuova

January 6th, the Democrat holiday.

Their excuse to have the federal government take over your voting rights.

Tonight,we go inside the events of Jan 6th like you have never heard before.

Michale Graves, rocker and activist is here for a roundtable discussion on Jan 6th with Cara Castronuova.

She is an established television personality, 2-Time champion boxer, and a celebrity fitness trainer and boxer.

She was a trainer on NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” and has become very well known for her activism.

Her website is www.capp.tpj6c.com.