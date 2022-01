Minister: Developers with big bucks to pay for cladding changes

Housing Secretary Michael Gove says developers with “big bucks and the big balance sheets” will pay to replace dangerous cladding on low-rise flats, four years after the Grenfell fire which killed 72 people.

Report by Blairm.

