Turkmenistan's Gateway to Hell origin & why will it be put out | Oneindia News

Turkmenistan's ever-burning Gateway to Hell or Darvaza gas crater is one of the modern mysteries of the world, no one quite knows its origins.

The gaping hole aflame for years has puzzled people for decades, but now it is set to be permanently put out.

#Turkmenistan #GatewayToHell #DarvazaCrater