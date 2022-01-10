⏱️60 Seconds $ZNGA 💥 $APR $MOLN $SWAV $LULU more @MarketRebels 🏴‍☠️ ...⛷️🇨🇭

Bang.
You need to know this.
As nice as it is to wake up in Zurich and to know that you're just a day away from being in San Moritz for a big crypto conference and a whole bunch of fun, as nice as that is.
Take a look at Zynga Woop because Zynga on the sixth of January, I told you about those 29,000 calls that were bought at the 650 strike.
Stocks trading $9.50 in the pre-market maybe even gets taken out higher by Take-Two Interactive.
That is what we're talking about, folks.
APR also move into the upside strongly molen.
These guys have, I believe, a COVID treatment, and they're up better than 20% on heavy volume as well.
Let's see, SWAV This is Shockwave.
Even though there has been some denials, there's a pretty strong rumor out there that they're going to be doing a deal.
And those shares moving higher.
Moving to the downside, though Lululemon.
Why?
Because they said earnings are going to be at the low end of expectations.
I am Jon Najarian loving this move in Zynga right now.
