Huge 'sea dragon' fossil found in UK | Ichthyosaur fossil | Oneindia News

In what is being hailed as the UK's greatest fossil finds, a man stumbled upon a prehistoric 'sea dragon' during landcscaping work.

The ichthyosaur, approximately 180 million years old, is a very well preserved, complete fossil of its kind ever found in the UK.

