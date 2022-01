Centre warns states: Covid hospitalisation rate at 5-10%, may change rapidly | Oneindia News

Today, the government said that India is witnessing a hospitalisation rate of 5-10% in the third Covid wave; Sonu Sood's sister, Malvika Sood, will contest the Punjab polls representing the Congress party; Dining at restaurants has been banned in new Covid curbs in Delhi; Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted that he has tested positive.

