Mayor Eric Adams speaks on Bronx Blaze

NYC MAYOR ADAMS ON BRONX BLAZE THAT KILLED 19: "It appears as though this stemmed from a space heater...The marshals are here to determine exactly what took place."
New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Sunday called an apartment fire in The Bronx "horrific."