@Libra October and all my Fans This is My Farewell to You and My Reasons

Well Libra October i Must leave for these reasons and to my viewers am sorry but it not just for my safety but your that i will now disappear and had to get rid of alot of things but if i do one day return i hope it will be on better term so Libra October You Got Your Wish I Will Leave for The safety of those i care sometime you must to the hard thing in life even if it means yourself.

If anyone wants justice cause of the reasons i gave have at it i will not stop you cause this will and may be the last time i will me on youtube there are better places on the net i can go and will so this old man will ride off into the sunset now have fun my friends it was nice knowing all of you also i will not be commenting back cause as i said this is the last video till i ever decide to return but i will leave my channel here for all who enjoyed it to watch and laugh still so there is at least one thing left of me so me leaving all my content i made will be my last gift to you all on youtube and to those on discord am also going to be gone for the same reasons i wish you all a good time seeya when ever i return if i ever do but know if i ever do you all know what has to happen bye Kyoma