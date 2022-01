Gove warns unscrupulous cladding profiteers ‘we are coming for you’

Housing Secretary Michael Gove announces to the House of Commons that he has set up a “dedicated team” to pursue developers and companies that sought to profit from the cladding crisis, warning “we are coming for you”.

Report by Blairm.

