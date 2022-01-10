2022 Golden Globes Nominees and Winners

This year's toned down, untelevised Golden Globes took place on January 9.

Here are some of 2022's big winners:.

Best Television Series Drama, "Succession", Nominees: "Lupin" "The Morning Show" "Pose" "Squid Game".

Best Television Series Musical or Comedy, "Hacks", "The Great" "Only Murders in the Building" "Reservation Dogs" "Ted Lasso".

Best Motion Picture Drama, "The Power of the Dog", Nominees: "Belfast," "CODA" "Dune" "King Richard".

Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, "West Side Story", Nominees: "Cyrano" "Don't Look Up" "Licorice Pizza" "Tick, Tick ... Boom!".

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama, Nominees: , Mahershala Ali, "Swan Song" Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos" Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog" Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth" Will Smith, "King Richard".

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama, Winner:, Will Smith, "King Richard".

Best Actress in a Motion Picture -- Drama, Nominees: , Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter" Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos" Lady Gaga, "House of Gucci" Kristen Stewart, "Spencer".

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama, Winner:, Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos".

