Judge Rules In Favor , of Djokovic's Appeal, of Visa Cancelation.

'The Independent' reports that top-ranked tennis star Novak Djokovic has won his appeal after being denied an Australian visa.

Since January 6, Djokovic has been detained at a Melbourne immigration facility.

His visa was canceled following scrutiny of a medical exemption he had secured prior to traveling to the Australian Open.

Djokovic's legal team confirmed that the tennis star had tested positive for and recovered from covid last month.

Following a long hearing on January 10, Judge Anthony Kelly reversed the cancelation of Djokovic's visa.

The judge also ordered the Australian government to pay the tennis player's legal costs and release him from detention within a half hour.

Judge Kelly then asked the court, , “What more could this man have done?”.

Here, a professor and an eminently qualified physician have produced and provided to the applicant a medical exemption, Judge Anthony Kelly, via 'The Indepedent'.

Further to that, that medical exemption and the basis on which it was given was separately given by a further independent expert specialist panel established by the Victorian state government and that document was in the hands of the delegate, Judge Anthony Kelly, via 'The Indepedent'.

According to 'The Independent,' Minister for Immigration Alex Hawke is considering whether to enact a “personal power of cancellation” of Djokovic’s visa.

That decision would bar Djokovic from entering Australia for three years.