PM declines to answer if he attended May 2020 party

During a visit to Uxbridge on Monday morning Prime Minister Boris Johnson declined to answer a question on whether he attended a party on May 20, 2020.

According to an ITV report, invitees were asked to "bring your own booze" for the alleged event on May 20 2020, which came five days after another event where the Prime Minister and his wife Carrie Johnson were pictured with officials having wine and cheese in the garden.

Report by Blairm.

