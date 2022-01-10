Supreme Court Sets Special Hearing on Biden’s JAB Mandates

Https://m.theepochtimes.com/supreme-court-to-take-up-challenges-to-bidens-vaccine-mandates_4174085.html?utm_source=ai&utm_medium=search
Https://m.theepochtimes.com/supreme-court-to-take-up-challenges-to-bidens-vaccine-mandates_4174085.html?utm_source=ai&utm_medium=search
Sebastian reacts to the news that fully-vaxxed and fully-boosted Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez still caught the coronavirus, as well as..
The mandates have faced lawsuits
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is taking up two major Biden administration efforts to bump up the nation's vaccination rate..