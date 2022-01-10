Real Estate Heir and Convicted Murder, Robert Durst, Dead at 78

The Associated Press reports that Robert Durst, a wealthy New York real estate heir and convicted murderer, has died at the age of 78.

On January 10, Durst's attorney said that he died while in a state prison hospital facility in Stockton, CA.

Durst's attorney, Chip Lewis, said that his client died from natural causes due to a number of ailments.

In September, Durst was convicted of shooting Susan Berman in her Los Angeles home in 2000.

On October 14, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility for parole.

Prosecutors proved that the motive for Berman's death was to prevent her from revealing that Durst had killed his wife, Kathie, in 1982.

According to AP, Durst had long been suspected of murdering his wife, who went missing in New York in 1982.

Robert Durst met Kathie McCormack in 1971.

Two years later, the couple married on his 30th birthday in 1973.

At the time of her disappearance, Kathie was a student in her final year at medical school.

In 1990, Durst divorced Kathie, claiming spousal abandonment.

In 2017, her family requested that she be legally declared dead.

Prosecutors also allege that Durst got away with the murder of a Texas man which he was acquitted in 2003.

Robert Durst was born April 12, 1943, the son of real estate magnate Seymour Durst.