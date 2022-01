String Quartet Zero - Prelude

My first attempt at a string quartet.

Inspired by the Bartok String Quartets, I've gone full 20th Century with this one.

The sound of the midi strings is marginal, but it represents the music well enough so the listener can get an idea.

Enjoy, and leave a comment, positive or negative.

For example: "You call that music?" or "Ouch!

Is my hearing aid malfunctioning?" or "Don't quit your day job... if you even have one, you hack."