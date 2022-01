Live From America 1.10.22 @5pm MSM IS CLUELESS & SHOCKED!!

MSM can't understand why they have no audience - Family blames Biden for the death of Derek Macintosh - RIP to Bob Saget.

What happened?

- The left is trying everything they can to stop us from holding office - How deep is the CCP embedded in our college Universities?

- More proof that the left called for and committed acts of insurrection for years!