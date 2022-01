Going Classic - Pavan by Luis de Milán (ca. 1500 - 1561)

I´ve been thumbing through my Book in Search of some more classical (and for my Level doable) Pieces.

Thought i would try this beautiful Pavan by Luis de Milán.

Classic Tune, which is still rather on the easy Side.

Was great to figure out the Sheet and learn the Piece.

Personally i think it should be played a bit faster but who am i, so i stayed with the Recommendation from the Book this time.