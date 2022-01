JAN 10 2022 - ALEC BALDWIN UNHINGED

In a recent unhinged video, Alec Baldwin Compares Set Shooting to Jan 6; an Antifa Militant Arrested with Alleged Pipe Bomb at Conservative Event in Florida; Dr. Malone Triggers Massive Pushback to 'Mass Formation Psychosis' Framing, and Felony Charges Dropped on Kyle Rittenhouse's Friend Dominick Black in AR-15 Case.