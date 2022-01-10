Replacing a Kitchen Faucet the Hardest Way Possible
I struggle with a kitchen faucet replacement.

Seriously, how long can a simple job take, lol?

I&apos;ve never had this much trouble with a faucet before, but this is a newer style than I&apos;m used to.

That&apos;s my excuse and I&apos;m sticking with it!

This is definitely not a how-to video, it&apos;s much more of a how-not-to.

I spend my free time working in the garage and really hate having to work on house projects, but I also hate paying somebody for something I could do.

I fumble my way through this replacement making pretty much all the mistakes so you don&apos;t have to.