Will my Kubota RTV pull a work van up a hill?

My neighbor needed help getting his work van up his driveway when he got stuck at the bottom of the hill.

My driveway was iced up and the only thing that I knew would make it safely over to him was my side by side.

I didn't think it would really do much, but thought if I could get him pulled up 10 feet so he can get past the shared portion of his driveway it would be a win.

I went over to help and did what I could, and I was very impressed with the Kubota.

Although since I never can leave well enough alone, I want to do some mods to the Kubota in the future, but I have to get past the warranty first!