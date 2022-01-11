Honda Foreman Hydraulic Brake Details
Below are the parts and where I got them for this conversion.

The only issue I&apos;ve had with this conversion is the cheap eBay brake line.

I think I&apos;m going to have to run hard brake lines through most of it and just have the flex brake lines at the handlebars and the rear axle.

The SuperATV hub/rotor assembly was the only thing I kept out of their kit.

That&apos;s a great part, but their caliper sucks worse than the stock Honda drum brakes.

I hate to say bad things, but I honestly lost stopping power going to their kit and knew I had to upgrade their upgrade.