Honda Foreman Hydraulic Brake Details

Below are the parts and where I got them for this conversion.

The only issue I've had with this conversion is the cheap eBay brake line.

I think I'm going to have to run hard brake lines through most of it and just have the flex brake lines at the handlebars and the rear axle.

The SuperATV hub/rotor assembly was the only thing I kept out of their kit.

That's a great part, but their caliper sucks worse than the stock Honda drum brakes.

I hate to say bad things, but I honestly lost stopping power going to their kit and knew I had to upgrade their upgrade.