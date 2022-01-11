DOG LIKE KING/DOG OF THE YEAR

We all have that special nook in the house that is ours and no one else’s.
It is the place we would like to curl ourselves in a ball in and just lay until the end of time, or at least until our problems or the bad weather pass us by.
We all have that special nook in the house that is ours and no one else’s.
It is the place we would like to curl ourselves in a ball in and just lay until the end of time, or at least until our problems or the bad weather pass us by.
This best of the year video has all of the cutest, funny and most adorable pets and animals from dogs, cats, monkeys, goats,..
Funny video of this year