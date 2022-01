Satya Yuga meditation music for truth, creativity and focus

Derived from Sanskrit, satya means "truth" and yuga meaning union or age.

In Hinduism, Satya Yuga is considered the first of four ages - the golden age in which humanity is in alignment with themselves and has deep spirital understanding.

In this epoch, every manifestation or work is close to the purest ideal and humanity will allow intrinsic goodness to rule supreme.

Meditation, knowledge and penance are held in high regard.