Camping Petoskey State Park | Droning the Campground and Beach | Friends Arrive | More Snorkeling

July 3, 2020.

Our friends are coming up to stay a couple of nights.

While waiting I took the Mavic Pro up to show how close we are to the beach, and how many boats are anchored right offshore.

Our friends showed with their cutie dog and we all hit the beach (well, except the dog and one person to watch her).

More snorkeling, more Petoskey rock hunting.

Then a big dinner cooked over the fire.

Those are some big sausages!

Another nice sunset too.