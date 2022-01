911 Lone Star S03E03 Shock & Thaw

9-1-1: Lone Star 3x03 "Shock & Thaw" Season 3 Episode 3 Promo Trailer HD - As the unexpected arctic cold front and ice storm continues to cause havoc in Austin, Owen works to rescue the lives of the stranded migrants; T.K.'s life hangs in the balance and Grace prepares for the birth of her baby in the all-new “Shock & Thaw” episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, January 24th on FOX.

Starring: Rob Lowe, Gina Torres, Ronen Rubinstein