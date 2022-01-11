My First Reaction To Former Fiance` Amy Carlson "LoveHasWon" Leader

I had only sporadically looked at Amy's YouTube channel once or twice over the last decade out of respect for my wife.

But sitting with a friend talking about our pasts this past late April, I mentioned that I had an ex who I was engaged to over 22 years ago who was into that Redfield "Celestine Prophecies" garbage and had a nutty presence online.

I had no idea there had been a Dr. Phil double show on her, and stumbled across it when I started to type her channel name in the search bar... So here's my reaction that very night on my way home.