Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai tested positive for Covid-19 | Oneindia News
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai tested positive for Covid-19 | Oneindia News

After Union defense minister Rajnath Singh shared on Twitter that he has been tested positive for Covid-19, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was also tested positive for the virus.

#BasavarajBommai #Karnataka #Covid-19