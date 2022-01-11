Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai tested positive for Covid-19 | Oneindia News

After Union defense minister Rajnath Singh shared on Twitter that he has been tested positive for Covid-19, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was also tested positive for the virus.
