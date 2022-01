NCIS Hawaii S01E11 The Game

NCIS: Hawaii 1x11 "The Game" Season 1 Episode 11 Promo Trailer HD - When evidence to put away a drug kingpin is stolen, Lucy goes undercover at an underground poker tournament to find out which high-roller is behind the crime.

Also, Lucy’s feelings are in turmoil when Whistler’s ex-girlfriend arrives in town, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI`I, Monday, January 17th on CBS, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Starring: Vanessa Lachey, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon