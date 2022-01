Waters Doctors Words on a Perfect White Hat Omicron Virus

Waters guest.alludes to omicron being a “white-hat PERFECT virus” as its properties show it is far from a variant occurring through natural viral evolution..... but is such an exponential leap in contagion it can only be the result of using gain of function.

The twist is it may have the potential to exponentially increase natural immunity while only producing weak symptoms….

Leading to the conclusion that it may be a military deployment used to ensure herd immunity while going around the jab...