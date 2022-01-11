Join me and Take Back America!

A call to action!
I can’t stand another year under tyranny!
Join me so we can put our heads(and firearms if necessary) together, and stop the Biden/Harris Regime once and for all!
America is in an existential crisis for survival. We are the greatest, dominant, global, gentile power in all of history, and our..
Follow me as I visit every town center in North Carolina.