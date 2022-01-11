Episode 451: Science verses Christ the King - Part 1

The conflict model of science and religion says that scientific inquiry and religious faith (especially Catholicism) have been intractably opposed to each other throughout history.

According to it, there is no possibility of harmony between science and faith, because they are rival ways of explaining the universe, with the proponents of each fighting each other in a zero-sum game.

This is a deeply rooted assumption in the minds of many Americans, and recent research reveals that the perspective of many young Catholics in America today is shaped by it as many as 70% of Catholic emerging adults, according to sociologist Christian Smith.

Catholics have been taught that Science trumps Christ the King.