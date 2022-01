At What Cost? – How Disbelief in Genesis History Undermines the Gospel

You may have heard the statement, "millions of years ago, shallow, warm, inland seas covered large portions of ____".

The ending of that statement being any continent you choose.

The Bible affirms that all land mass was indeed underwater, not only at the same time, but much more recently than "millions of years ago".

In this lesson we will examine one of the evidences which support a recent global flood.

Additionally, we will weigh the ultimate cost for discounting the history of Genesis.