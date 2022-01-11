Man gets heart transplant from genetically modified pig

A U.S. man with terminal heart disease was implanted with a genetically modified pig heart in a first-of-its-kind surgery, and three days later the patient is doing well, his doctors reported on Monday.
Flora Bradley-Watson reports.
The surgery is among the first to demonstrate the feasibility of a pig-to-human heart transplant. If proven successful, scientists..
A terminally ill man has been given the chance of life after his own diseased heart was replaced by a genetically-modified pig's..