Georgia wins first national title since 1980

It was the first win for Georgia coach Kirby Smart, the former Alabama defensive coordinator, in five meetings with Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban.
It was the first win for Georgia coach Kirby Smart, the former Alabama defensive coordinator, in five meetings with Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban.
Georgia defeats Alabama 33-18 to claim the national title, their first since 1980!
Colin Cowherd reacts to the University of Georgia's National Title win, their first National Title in 41 years. The Georgia..