Miliband: PM's position 'untenable' if rules were broken

Labour frontbencher Ed Miliband has said Boris Johnson's position is "untenable" if he is found to have attended a Downing Street garden party in May 2020, in breach of Covid restrictions.

"He's got to tell us the truth … I don't see how the prime minister can lead us through these incredibly difficult times when he engaged in such a violation of the rules," he said.

Report by Buseld.

