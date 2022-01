Novak Djokovic Arrested In Australia?

Novak Djokovic's parents claim he has been arrested and detained in Australia after he was told by tennis authorities cleared him to play without vaccination.

The Australian government however reversed this decision after Djokovic became a lightning rod of abuse from an Australian public that, quite understandably, has grown frustrated with lockdown measures.

And politicians have exploited that sentiment to their own ends.

His hearing is ongoing while making this video.