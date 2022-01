How to link and buy with credit cards from Binance

Which card should I use to link to my Binance account?

First, make sure you are using a VISA or MasterCard debit card.

Next, head over to Binance and click on by Crypto Tab from the menu, click on credit/debit card and follow the instruction as I will show from this video.

In this video, I'll show you how to link your credit card to your Binance account so you can buy altcoins, cryptocurrencies, and other digital assets.