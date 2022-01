The History of Alberta Separatism - Alberta: Separatism Then and Now

The Alberta separatist movement began in the early 1970s largely in response to the harmful policies of Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau.

It was Trudeau’s socialistic attempts to control Alberta’s oil resources that ultimately inspired the separatist movement.

Thus, it is easy to characterize Pierre Trudeau as the father of Alberta separatism.