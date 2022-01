[HOTTAKE] How Reddits NoNewNormal ban and Covid-19 origins intel report shows why Censorship is dumb

Censorship doesn't work the way people think it does.

NoNewNormal has been banned from reddit in another display of stupidly encouraging echo chambers and caving to crybabies.

Of course, they just move to their own platform on .win and nothing changes.

No one is invalidated, but no one is proven correct either.

Kojima was right again!