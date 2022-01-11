AUDIO: Stacy James Fry - Mystics of the Maya (Pt. 1 of 3: The Calendar Scandal)

Did you know that whoever converted the Mayan Calendar to end in 2012, made unforgivable basic mistakes?

When calculating for Days out of Time the real expiration of our current age is: 2087!

Will a gradual decline unfold towards the transition to a new cycle & will the shift be ridden with cataclysm?

Is the Gregorian calendar detaching us from nature & divinity?

What era & area did the Mayan cover?

Was Pakal a psychonaut or astronaut?

What of the elongated skulls or the Crystal skulls?

What's the tripartite Order of Shamans, Naguals, & Day Keepers?

Who were the Aztecs & Toltecs?

How ancient is Mayan culture?

+ What's their secret about our human genesis...?