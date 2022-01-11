Wlea Newsmaker, January 11, 2022, Dr Gary Ostrower

Ostrower says that Omicron is less dangerous yet more contagious, the importance of rethinking how we deal with covid, how 100 years ago during the Spanish Flu, there were many of the same debates going on, Pope Francis seems to be getting more conservative in recent statements about Cancel Culture, Ostrower talks about his recent retirement and plans for the retirement years, Ostrower’s analogy about 2022 and pre-Civil War times in America, Ostrower says the two big farewell speeches were Washington’s and Eisenhower’s, and that the Reagan speech is largely ignored because there is less Democracy than there was in 1989, also Ostrower says historians give too much credit to GHW Bush for the fall of communism.