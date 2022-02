Top 5 Most common Marxist talking points Refuted.

Ideologies based on Marxist thinking are inherently anti-success and doomed to fail.

Find out why, as we delve into the serious problems with some of the top 5 most common claims made by socialists and communists.

Those who try to push Marxist ideology tend to rely on a small set of predictable tactics, from arguing semantics, deflection, false accusations, and economic ideas that have been long refuted but still manage to creep their way into modern culture.