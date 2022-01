'PM's going nowhere', minister claims amid party backlash

Government minister Michael Ellis has said Boris Johnson is "going nowhere", after being asked if the prime minister would resign following further allegations of Downing Street parties during lockdown.

The Paymaster General was met with jeers as he told MPs in the Commons: "The prime minister retains the confidence of the people of this country." Report by Buseld.

