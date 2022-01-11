Baldwin to comply with cell phone search warrant in 'Rust' probe

Alec Baldwin says he's cooperating with law enforcement regarding the ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting on the "Rust" movie set.
Alec Baldwin says he's cooperating with law enforcement regarding the ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting on the "Rust" movie set.
One America's Angela Kurysh has the latest.
The 63-year-old actor is currently being investigated over the fatal shooting on the 'Rust' film set back in October.
Warrant Issued To Obtain , Alec Baldwin's Phone in Connection , With Fatal 'Rust' Shooting.
The actor has not presented his phone to investigators despite a search warrant being issued.