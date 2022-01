Live From America 1.11.22 @11am VINDICATED! MORE PROOF OF VINDICATION! GOD WINS!

Project Veritas shows military documents proving Fauci lied under oath - Every single day we are proven right and that will have a big impact moving forward - Supreme Court expected to strike down Biden's mandate - PA is about to start a full forensic audit as early as tomorrow - NEW footage shows AZ election workers committing more illegal election activity - AZ Legislators expected to bring back electors